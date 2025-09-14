McCown throws for 4 TDs, Henry rushes for 2 scores and UTSA beats FCS-member Incarnate Word 48-20

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Owen McCown threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns, Robert Henry Jr. rushed for 144 yards and two scores, and UTSA beat FCS-member Incarnate Word 48-20 on Saturday.

UTSA (1-2) improved to 10-0 against FCS opponents since beginning the transition to FBS status in 2012. The Roadrunners registered a 35-7 victory in the only previous meeting with the Cardinals on Aug. 31, 2019.

Incarnate Word (1-2) entered ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches’ poll.

UTSA led 24-0 at halftime after holding UIW to 90 yards of offense. The Cardinals turned it over three times, with two lost fumbles and one interception, all leading to short touchdown drives by the Roadrunners. UTSA had scoring drives of 33, 39 and 4 yards.

Henry opened the second half with a 74-yard touchdown for a 31-0 lead. It was his third straight game with a run of 74 or more yards on the first, second or third play from scrimmage after halftime.

Henry, who entered leading the FBS with 336 yards through two games, went over 100 yards rushing for the fifth straight game dating to last season.

McCown connected with AJ Wilson for a 77-yard touchdown in the third to make it 38-7.

EJ Colson replaced starter Richard Torres in the second half and went 17 of 24 for 213 yards and three touchdowns for UIW. Chedon James made eight catches for 134 yards and three second-half touchdowns.

UTSA has won 18 of its last 20 home games.

