Phillips runs for 301 yards, powers South Dakota over Northern Colorado 24-17 in OT

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — L.J. Phillips Jr. rattled off 301 yards on the ground and two touchdowns — including the overtime winner — as FCS No. 20 South Dakota pulled away late over Northern Colorado 24-17 on Saturday.

Phillips scored on a 13-yard run in the extra period. Eric Gibson’s pass to Luke Wooten on 4th-and-10 for Northern Colorado was incomplete to end it.

Phillips racked up 197 yards rushing and a touchdown on 16 carries in the first half — scoring on a 1-yard rush up the middle. He nearly broke Amos Allens ‘ single-game rushing record of 306 yards set in 2007 against North Dakota.

Northern Colorado’s Jacob Willig hit an 18-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to tie it at 17 and force overtime.

Eric Gibson Jr. was 28 of 39 for 336 yards passing with a touchdown for the Bears (1-2).

Aidan Bouman finished the game 7 of 19 for 99 yards, with an interception and a touchdown pass for South Dakota (1-2).

Bouman found Zach Witte on a 12-yard touchdown pass that extended the Coyotes’ lead to 17-6 late in the fourth. Gibson struck back with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Charles Garrison and a two-point conversion to pull within 17-14.

___

