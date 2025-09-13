Peters’ 3 TDs help rescue St. Thomas-Minnesota from DII Northern Michigan 20-7

MARQUETTE, Minn. (AP) — Andy Peters threw for 221 yards and three touchdown and St. Thomas-Minnesota used the fourth quarter to rally for a 20-7 win against Division II-member Northern Michigan on Saturday.

Peters got the Tommies (2-1) with a 10-play, 65-yard drive that resulted in his 13-yard scoring pass to Eli Paulson with 6:43 left in the first quarter. The two-point conversion failed and St. Thomas-Minnesota wouldn’t score again until the final frame.

The Wildcats took a 7-6 lead with 4:45 left in the third when Jahi Wood ran it from the 5-yard line ending an eight-play, 70-yard drive that lasted three-and-a-half minutes.

Peters put the Tommies in front for good with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Marc Coy with 6:10 left in the game. Peters ran it in for the two-point conversion and a 14-7 lead.

After holding Northern Michigan to three yards on three plays and forcing a punt, on the first play of St. Thomas’ drive, Peters connected with Patrick Wagner for a 72-yard completion to put the ball at the Wildcats’ 8-yard line. After Joseph Koch’s 1-yard run, Peters went back to Wagner for a 7-yard scoring pass with 3:04 left.

Duke Shovald threw for 133 yards for Northern Michigan.

