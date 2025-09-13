Edwards leads Lafayette over Georgetown 42-37 in back-and-forth affair

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kente Edwards had 255 yards on the ground and four touchdowns as Lafayette beat Georgetown 42-37 on Saturday.

Edwards dashed 70 yards for a Leopards’ touchdown on their first offensive snap to tie the game at 7 in the first quarter.

Dean DeNobile was sacked for a 9-yard loss in the red zone, fumbling on the play, and Naiteitei Mose returned it a program-record 90 yards for a touchdown. Savion Hart tied the game 21-all with a 1-yard touchdown run, and DeNobile was intercepted to end the half.

In the third quarter, DeNobile fumbled again on a sack, with Cody Pham recovering to set up a 32-yard field goal by Thomas Anderson that gave Georgetown the lead.

Edwards answered with a 28-yard touchdown run, but Hart responded with his second score of the day — a 3-yard rush up the middle — to put the Hoyas back in front, 31-28. Edwards then gave Lafayette the lead once again with a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down and put the game away with a 51-yard touchdown run to go up 42-31 in the fourth.

Danny Lauter threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Grimes in the dying minutes of the fourth quarter that got Georgetown within 42-37.

DeNobile passed for 280 yards, including touchdown throws to Elijah Steward and Carson Persing for the Leopards (2-1).

Lauter finished 27 of 45 for the Hoyas (2-1), accounting for 319 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football