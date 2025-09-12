Bailey’s 3 TDs, Shirley’s pick-6 helps NC State rally past Wake Forest 34-24 for 3-0 start View Photo

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — CJ Bailey connected with Keenan Jackson for the 12-yard go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter to help N.C. State beat Wake Forest 34-24 on Thursday night.

Bailey threw three TD passes for the Wolfpack (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), two going to Justin Joly. That helped N.C. State rally from a quick 14-0 deficit — the first score coming on a 98-yard kickoff return to open the game — and overcome a second double-digit deficit in as many games.

“What a terrible start, with the kickoff return for a touchdown,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “The thing you love is just, we’re tested. We’ve been down a couple of times. These guys know how to fight back.”

The Wolfpack also got a big-man touchdown with 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive tackle Isaiah Shirley snatching an errant pass and rumbling 41 yards for a TD return late in the first quarter.

N.C. State added a key interception from Ronnie Royal III with 5:02 left.

Chris Barnes had the big return to open the game and added a 70-yard catch-and-run on a deep ball for Wake Forest, the latter leading to Demond Claiborne’s short TD run for the 14-0 lead.

“We believe in each other,” said Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers, who ran for 163 yards. “We’re going to fight. We might bend, we’ll never break. We believe in each other, we believe in the man next to each other. … We knew the game wasn’t over.”

Robby Ashford also ran for a touchdown on a short keeper for the Demon Deacons (2-1, 0-1), who lost for the first time under new coach Jake Dickert.

“I’m not too energized by losses so much,” Dickert said. “I’m not a moral victory guy. But we’re a better football team today than we were three weeks ago, and that’s a big deal. We’re going to continue to fight.”

The takeaway

N.C. State: It’s the program’s first 3-0 start since 2022, along with its first back-to-back road wins in the long-running instate series since 1993 and 1995.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons’ early lead fizzled along with the offense, which stalled late in the first half and didn’t post another first down until a targeting call on the Wolfpack a play before Royal’s pick. Wake Forest finished with 44 second-half yards.

“That’s a bad half of football,” Dickert said.

Smoky look

Smoke filled the air for a several minutes during the first quarter due to malfunctioning meat smoker in a food truck for fans at Allegacy Stadium. The ESPN broadcast showed footage of a worker in the truck using a fire extinguisher, though school athletics spokesman Will Pantages said there were no injuries.

Stadium officials briefly cleared the area and the area fire department was on hand to ensure everything was OK.

Up next

N.C. State: Another instate league matchup awaits the Wolfpack with a trip to Duke on Sept. 20.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons get an early open date before hosting Georgia Tech on Sept. 27.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer