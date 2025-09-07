Malachi Nelson throws 4 TD passes, UTEP beats UT Martin 42-17

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Malachi Nelson threw four touchdown passes, Ashten Emory accounted for three TDs, and UTEP beat UT Martin 42-17 on Saturday night in the first meeting between the programs.

Nelson completed 14 of 26 passes for 278 yards with no interceptions and threw scoring strikes of 48 yards to Toric Goins Jr. and 74 yards to Kenny Odom. Emory had TD receptions of 12 and 8 yards and his 2-yard scoring run less than 3 1/2 minutes into the game opened the scoring.

Hahsaun Wilson had 117 yards rushing and a touchdown for UTEP (1-1). Odom finished with five receptions for 124 yards and Goins had 105 yards receiving on three catches.

Jase Bauer was 22-of-33 passing for 273 yards and a touchdown. a 20-yarder to Phaizon Wilson that capped the scoring early in the fourth quarter for UT Martin (0-2). Bryce Bailey’s 11-yard touchdown run 12 seconds into the second quarter made it 7-7.

The Skyhawks, who received 22 votes in the FCS coaches poll, have won at least a share of four consecutive regular-season conference titles.

