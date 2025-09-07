Robertson accounts for 7 TDS, Derry catches 4 TD passes as Monmouth beats Fordham 49-28

NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Robertson threw four of his program-record six touchdown passes to Josh Derry and ran for another score to lead Monmouth to a 49-28 victory over Fordham on Saturday night.

Robertson threw touchdown passes from 29 and 67 yards to Derry in the first quarter, and the pair connected again with a 7-yard touchdown just before halftime that stretched Monmouth’s lead to 34-21. Robertson’s 1-yard touchdown run made it 40-28 early in the fourth quarter and Derry’s fourth touchdown catch from 3 yards out capped the scoring.

Robertson was 29-of-43 passing for 342 yards. Derry finished with 10 receptions for 144 yards. Rodney Nelson added 113 yards rushing on 25 carries for Monmouth, which opened its season 2-0 for the first time since 2021.

Gunnar Smith completed 27 of 49 passes for 382 yards and threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Fordham (0-2). Smith threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Jack Betten early in the second quarter. Betten led the Rams with 81 yards receiving on three catches.

