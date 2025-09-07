Former NFL player DeSean Jackson gets first win as head coach with Delaware State’s 37-32 victory

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Kaiden Bennett scored on a 27-yard run with 34 seconds remaining to give Delaware State and former NFL player DeSean Jackson his first coaching victory, a 37-32 win over Albany on Saturday night in a weather-delayed game that took 7 1/2 hours to complete.

Jackson spent 15 years as a receiver in the NFL before retiring in 2023 and took the Hornets job after serving as offensive coordinator at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California, for one season.

The Hornets (1-1) trailed with 4:38 remaining after Jack Shields passed to Steve Mahar Jr. for Albany’s go-ahead touchdown. The game was then delayed for a half-hour, and then with two minutes on the clock, for three more hours before Bennett scored the game-winner.

Albany (0-2) interim head coach Jared Ambrose was denied his first collegiate win.

