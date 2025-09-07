Joseph accounts for 4 TDs, Jones runs for 3 scores, Old Dominion beats NC Central 54-6

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Trequan Jones scored on runs of 14, 39, and a program-record 93 yards, Colton Joseph threw three touchdown passes and ran for a TD, and Old Dominion beat North Carolina Central 54-6 on Saturday night.

Jones finished with four carries for 160 yards and Joseph was 19-of-24 passing for 257 yards with no interceptions and added 51 yards rushing, including a 2-yard TD for Old Dominion (1-1).

N.C. Central punter Brandon Bowman, standing on the goal line, bobbled a snap and was tackled in the end zone by Nickendre Stimon for a safety to open the scoring and Jones scored on a 39-yard run to cap ODU’s ensuing possession and make it 9-0 with 1:59 left in the first quarter.

Bowman’s 44-yard punt pinned the Monarch at their own 7 early in the third quarter, but on the next play from scrimmage Jones ripped off the longest run in ODU history to make it 23-3.

Joseph threw touchdown passes to Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding late in the second quarter, Ja’Cory Thomas and TJ Lott.

Kaleb Robison kicked field goals of 39 and 27 yards for for N.C. Central (1-2).

The Monarchs scored at least 50 points for the first time since the 2021 season.

Old Dominion offensive tackle Zach Barlev was carted off the field early in the third quarter and did not return. Barlev, who started each of the Monarchs’ 13 games last season, was replaced by Virginia Tech transfer Griffin Duggan.

Eagles defensive back Malcolm Reed, a first team all-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference selection in 2024, left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return.

___

