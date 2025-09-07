Kewan Lacy runs for 138 yards and a TD in No. 20 Mississippi’s 30-23 win over Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kewan Lacy ran for 138 yards and a touchdown to help No. 20 Mississippi beat Kentucky 30-23 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

The Rebels (2-0) avenged a 20-17 loss to the Wildcats last year in Oxford and have won four of the past five games against Kentucky. The Wildcats (1-1) have lost eight consecutive conference games dating to last season.

“To come on the road in the SEC and win is hard,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “That game toward the end was like last year, but all three phases went our way this year.”

Lacy and quarterback Austin Simmons accounted for 376 of 457 total yards of offense. Simmons threw for 235 yards and overcame a pair of interceptions that resulted in an early 10-0 deficit.

Harrison Wallace III caught four passes for 117 yards for the Rebels, who had four explosive plays that went for 20 or more yards. Wallace hauled in a 55-yard strike from Simmons in the second quarter that led to Ole Miss’ first score.

Seth McGowan rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns for Kentucky. Zach Calzada threw for 149 yards before leaving the game in the fourth quarter after taking an apparent hit to the shoulder. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said Calzada was “banged up.

“He’s hurt, but I don’t know the extent,” Stoops said.

Takeaway

Mississippi: The Rebels are poised to keep climbing up the Top 25 after opening 2-0. Ole Miss has produced 1,150 yards of total offense in the first two games of the year and has won three straight games over the Wildcats in Lexington. Ole Miss had seven penalties for 86 yards and recorded three sacks and four tackles for a loss of 21 yards.

Kentucky: The Wildcats have managed just 659 yards of offense in the first two games. Kentucky, which had just one offensive penalty in a season-opening win over Toledo, was flagged six times for 50 yards. Despite the struggles, Stoops liked the effort his squad produced in the league opener.

“I love the fight of this team,” he said. “It’s early in the year, and we have a lot of football ahead of us. That’s a good thing. And I like this team. I like the way they fight and scrap and will improve.”

Tu goes high

Kentucky defensive back Ty Bryant had a pair of interceptions in back-to-back fashion in the first half, both of which led to a pair of touchdowns by the Wildcats. Bryant, a junior, has recorded three interceptions in the past two seasons. Bryant had one pickoff in 12 games last season.

Up next

Mississippi: Hosts Arkansas next Saturday.

Kentucky: Hosts Eastern Michigan next Saturday.

By KEITH TAYLOR

Associated Press