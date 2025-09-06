Four players score on the ground and Lehigh runs over Sacred Heart 28-10

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Luke Yoder ran for 127 yards and was one of four Lehigh players to score a rushing touchdown in the Mountain Hawks’ 28-10 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Lehigh scored the last 21 points of the first half to take a 21-7 lead. All three of those touchdowns came on the ground, with Yoder going 28 yards, Jaden Green 10 yards and Hayden Johnson 20 yards.

The Mountain Hawks, ranked No. 13 in the FCS coaches poll, totaled 286 rushing yards and have now gained 100-plus rushing yards in 22 consecutive games.

Matt Machalik added a 2-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter for the Mountain Hawks.

Sacred Heart’s Dean Hangey returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown, but the Pioneers (1-1) managed only 177 yards and a 32-yard field goal by Matt King on offense. Sacred Heart’s only touchdown on offense so far this season came in a 12-7 win over Stonehill on Aug. 30.

While starting the season 2-0, Lehigh has held both opponents — Sacred Heart and Richmond — to less than 200 yards of offense.

