Bailey, Smothers lead N.C. State comeback against Virginia, 35-31 View Photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — CJ Bailey rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another as North Carolina State defeated visiting Virginia 35-31 on Saturday in a non-league clash between two Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

Bailey, the sophomore quarterback for the Wolfpack (2-0), completed 16-of-22 passes for 200 yards and rushed for 44 yards on six carries. N.C. State’s offense was also bolstered by Hollywood Smothers, who rumbled ahead for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Virginia (1-1) was powered by J’Mari Taylor’s 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Chandler Morris completed 30-of-43 passes for 257 yards and a score.

After falling behind by 10 points, N.C. State’s offense sprang to life in the second half, outscoring Virginia 21-7 in the third quarter thanks to two rushing touchdowns from Smothers and one by Bailey. The Wolfpack held the Cavaliers scoreless in the final frame, and got a crucial stop on fourth-and-1 on the 8-yard line with 6:39 to play, paving the way for N.C. State to drain more than four minutes off the clock.

The win was sealed when N.C. State’s Cian Slone intercepted a desperate throw by Morris in the end zone.

The Takeaway

NC State: Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren is now 4-0 all-time against the Cavaliers. The victory for the Wolfpack marks the first time since 2014 that they’ve started a season 2-0 with both wins coming against FBS opponents.

Virginia: The Cavaliers’ offense was running efficiently early on as they converted 10 of their first 13 third down tries on their way to building a 10-point advantage. From there though, Virginia found success just three times on six third-down attempts. The Cavaliers have not beaten N.C. State since 2012.

Up Next

NC State: The Wolfpack travel to rival Wake Forest on Thursday.

Virginia: William & Mary visits the Cavaliers next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: hAps://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and hAps://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By MITCHELL NORTHAM

Associated Press