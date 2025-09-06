Maddux Madsen leads Boise State to 51-14 romp over Eastern Washington

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Maddux Madsen passed for 307 yards and two touchdowns and Boise State won its 13th home opener in a row, beating Eastern Washington 51-14 Friday night before a sellout crowd.

Madsen completed 16 of 26 passes for the Broncos (1-1), who upped their win streak against FCS opponents to 22 dating to 1997.

Madsen connected with Ben Ford for a 60-yard touchdown in the first quarter and then ran 11 yards for a score in the second to help the Broncos take a 30-7 lead into halftime. Ford and Madsen team up for a 6-yard score and a 44-7 lead in the fourth.

Dylan Riley carried six times for 123 yards and scored on a 77-yard run with 3:54 remaining for the Broncos.

Sire Gaines rushed 14 times for 98 yards and a touchdown. Malik Sherrod and Cameron Bates also had TD runs. Chris Marshall had four receptions for 132 yards.

Jared Taylor passed for 102 yards and ran for 76 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles (0-2) before leaving the field on a stretcher after he was injured with 6:06 remaining. Backup Nate Bell scored on a 2-yard run.

It was the first meeting between the schools since 2000 in a series Boise State leads 14-6.

The Broncos improve to 47-4 at home in games not played on Saturday.

Boise State is idle until Sept. 20 when it travels to play Air Force in a Mountain West Conference opener.

Eastern Washington plays at Northern Iowa on Sept. 13.

