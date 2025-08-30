Swann throws for 3 TDs as Appalachian State rolls to a 34-11 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — AJ Swann threw three touchdown passes and Rashod Dubinion ran for 111 yards and a score as Appalachian State rolled to a 34-11 win over Charlotte in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Friday night.

The game marked Charlotte’s Dowell Loggains first game as a head coach at any level and his 49ers took a 3-0 lead on Liam Boyd’s 42-yard first-quarter field goal, but the Mountaineers rolled off 27 straight points to make it 27-3 to start the fourth quarter.

Dubinion capped an 81-yard, nine-play drive with a 2-yard TD run and Swann sandwiched a 10-yard pass to Jaden Barnes and a 19-yard strike to Kanen Hamlett around Dominic De Freitas’ field goals from 47- and 35-yards out. Swann’s final touchdown, a 1-yard toss to Alex Sanchez, capped the scoring.

Swann was 31 of 46 passing for 368 yards and Barnes caught six for 134 yards and a score. Appalachian State rolled to 586 yards of offense while holding the 49ers to just 218.

Charlotte, which has a whole new coaching staff and a roster that features 57 newcomers, was led by Conner Harrell’s 142 yards on 13-for-24 passing. CJ Stokes had 15 carries for 49 yards.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football