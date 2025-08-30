Mannino leads Marist over newly DI-member New Haven in 31-14 win

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Sonny Mannino had a passing touchdown and a rushing score, Tristan Shannon ran for 104 yards and Marist beat New Haven 31-14 on Friday night in both teams’ season openers.

It was Marist’s first season-opening win since 2012, and second-year head coach Mike Willis’s first home win. It was New Haven’s first game at the Division I level after moving up on July 1.

Shannon rushed for a 59-yard touchdown on a 4th-and-1 play in the first quarter for a 10-0 lead. Connor Hulstein had a 17-yard touchdown grab, and Mannino’s 4-yard run made it 27-3 for the Red Foxes.

The Red Foxes’ special teams capitalized on New Haven’s fumble on a punt return in the closing seconds, when Rene Barber scooped up the ball and ran it back with under a minute left in the game.

Mannino was 11 of 20 for 75 yards passing He carried it 21 times for 109 yards.

Chargers quarterback AJ Duffy threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Joshua Tracey made nine grabs for 145 yards. Evan Chieca and Logan Schmidt had a touchdown grab.

