Pipkins two-run blast helps send 11th-ranked Clemson past Kentucky to Super Regional

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Taylor Pipkins hit a two-run homer and Marian Collins went 3-for-3 at the plate and No. 11 Clemson eliminated Kentucky with a 5-1 win in the Clemson Regional on Sunday.

First baseman Julia Knowler doubled home Alex Brown in the third inning for a 1-0 Clemson lead.

In the third, Pipkins barely cleared the wall at 230 feet for a 3-0 advantage. Maddie Moore added an RBI double in the inning for a four-run lead.

Reese Basinger (17-5) picked up the win for Clemson (47-12), allowing one unearned run on six hits in 5 ⅓ innings pitched. Carson Falls (6-9) took the loss for the Wildcats (31-28).

It is the third Super Regional appearance for Clemson, which didn’t start playing softball until 2020. The Tigers were swept in their two other Super Regional appearances in 2022 and 2023.

Clemson will be on the road for the Super Regional to face Texas. The Longhorns defeated Central Florida on Sunday to win the Austin Regional.

___

