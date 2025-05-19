Alabama holds off Virginia Tech 3-2 in dramatic fashion to advance to Super Regional

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Lauren Johnson went 2-for-4 and her two-run double with the bases loaded in the top of the fifth inning helped propel 15th-seeded Alabama past Virginia Tech 3-2 on Sunday in a the Tuscaloosa Regional Final.

Alabama (40-21) earned a third-straight trip to the NCAA Super Regional and travels to face four-time defending champion Oklahoma next weekend.

Down 3-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Hokies’ Trinity Martin grounded to first base for the first out. Next, Michelle Chatfield got a base hit off a line drive that ricocheted off the left leg of Alabama pitcher Catelyn Riley (11-3) who remained on the ground for several minutes before recovering to her feet.

Riley stayed in the game, got ahead in the count 0-2 to Rachel Castine who then drove a pitch over the left field to reduce the deficit to a run. That brought in Alabama reliever Joycelyn Briski (4) who struck out Cori McMillan and got Jordan Lynch to foul out.

In the fifth, Johnson’s double made it 3-0 after Virginia Tech pitcher Emma Lemley walked Audrey Vandagriff on four straight pitches which scored Salen Hawkins with the bases loaded for the game’s first score. Johnson then drove in Kinley Pate and Brooke Ellestad.

Lemley (18-8) took the loss.

The Tide also beat Virginia Tech 4-3 on Saturday.

