Karlie Davison’s HR, 4 RBIS help Arkansas beat Oklahoma St. 12-0 in 6 innings, win regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Karlie Davison a double, a home run and four RBIs, Robyn Herron threw a complete game three-hitter on Sunday night and Arkansas beat Oklahoma State 12-0 in six innings to win the Fayetteville Regional.

Fourth-seeded Arkansas (43-12) plays host the winner between Mississippi and No. 13 seed Arizona in the super regionals next weekend.

Reagan Johnson reached on a fielding error to lead off the game before Courtney Day and Ella McDowell hit RBI singles and Kennedy Miller drew a bases-loaded walk to scored Kailey Wyckoff to make it 3-0.

Atalyia Rijo hit a RBI single in third while Karlie Davison and Raigan Kramer each added a run-scoring double to give the Razorbacks a 6-0 lead.

Davison’s three-run home run capped a six-run sixth inning that gave Arkansas a 12-0 lead.

Ruby Meylan (21-10) gave up five runs, three earned, on six hits across two innings for Oklahoma State (35-20), which committed three errors.

