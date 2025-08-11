Wilson records historic 30-20 night in Las Vegas Aces win over Connecticut Sum View Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 32 points and tied a career-high with 20 rebounds to become the first player in WNBA history with 30-plus points and at least 20 rebounds in a game as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 94-86 on Sunday night.

Wilson grabbed almost as many boards as Connecticut had as a team (23) as Las Vegas (18-14) won its season-best fourth straight.

Jackie Young scored 21 points and reserves Jewell Loyd and Dana Evans scored 12 and 10 respectively.

Marina Mabrey scored 22 points, Saniya Rivers had 17 and Leila Lacan 13 for Connecticut.

The Sun built a 31-27 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended their lead to 45-33 with with 5:46 left before halftime on Tina Charles’ jump shot. But the Aces outscored Connecticut 12-0 to close the half to tie it 45-all at the half.

Chelsea Gray made two free throws to put Las Vegas ahead 51-50 with 7:18 to play and it led for the remainder of the game.

Connecticut (5-25) has now lost four straight.

