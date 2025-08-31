Leite comes off bench to score 19 points, five Valkyries reach double digits to beat Mystics 99-62

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carla Leite came off the bench to contribute 19 points and six assists, and the Golden State Valkyries ran away from the Washington Mystics 99-62 on Saturday night to snap a two-game home losing streak and stay well positioned in the playoff chase.

Veronica Burton had 15 points, Janelle Salaun added 20 points and six rebounds and Kaila Charles scored 16 points as Golden State (20-18) tries to secure the eighth and final berth in the WNBA playoffs.

Coach Natalie Nakase had an opportunity to mix and match with her team up big, even with several players still sidelined.

Burton criss-crossed through the key for a layup and three-point play late in the first half as the Valkyries built their lead to 45-16.

Sug Sutton scored 17 points while Lucy Olsen added 13 as the Mystics lost their sixth straight game.

Golden State shot 53.1% in the first half with six 3-pointers, ending the second quarter on a 23-9 run to cap a 32-point period. The Valkyries finished 55% from the floor.

Leading scorer Tiffany Hayes sat out a second straight game, this time with an illness and left knee injury.

Leite warmed up to test her tender right ankle and was cleared to play, finishing 5 for 5 from the floor over 19 minutes.

Washington began 3 for 16 and 1 of 9 on 3s to fall behind 19-8 after one quarter. The Mystics committed nine first-half turnovers accounting for 11 Golden State points as the Valkyries led by as many as 31.

Golden State held a 31-20 rebounding advantage and scored 19 points off 15 turnovers in all.

The Mystics conclude their three-game road trip at Los Angeles on Sunday while the Valkyries host the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer