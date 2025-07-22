Latricia Trammell returns to the Los Angeles Sparks as special assistant to coach Lynne Roberts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks hired Latricia Trammell as special assistant to coach Lynne Roberts on Tuesday.

Trammell was fired as Dallas Wings coach after two seasons in October. She returns to the Sparks, where she was an assistant from 2019-22, helping Candace Parker earn 2020 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year honors.

During Trammell’s first stint with the Sparks, Nneka Ogwumike and Brittney Sykes each were named to the league’s All-Defensive team, and Sykes earned two All-Defensive second team nods.

Trammell began in the WNBA as an assistant in San Antonio, where she worked with current Sparks players Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum. From 1994 to 2017, Trammell coached in high school and college.

“I’m incredibly honored and grateful to return to the Los Angeles Sparks — an organization that holds a special place in my heart,” Trammell said. “This franchise has a rich legacy, a passionate fanbase and a commitment to excellence that aligns with everything I believe in as a coach.”



