Plum scores 28, Sparks withstand Wings' late run to win 97-96 as Bueckers misses potential winner

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 28 points, Dearica Hamby had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Sparks held on to beat the Dallas Wings 97-96 on Friday night after Paige Bueckers missed a potential winning 3-pointer.

Plum gave Los Angeles a 95-82 lead with 4:25 remaining in the fourth quarter before Dallas closed on a 14-2 run.

Plum made the Sparks’ next basket at the 1:03 mark for a 97-91 lead. Bueckers answered with a quick layup to pull within four and the Sparks turned it over at the other end.

JJ Quinerly sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 15 seconds left for a one-point deficit. Plum missed two free throws and Dallas took over possession after a jump ball.

Bueckers raced up the floor for a contested 3-pointer that rolled off the rim as time expired.

Azura Stevens and Rickea Jackson each added 15 points for Los Angeles (16-17). Julie Allemand had 12 points, 10 assists and four steals. Plum reached 4,000 career points in the first half. Hamby had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds for the sixth time this season.

Bueckers finished with 29 points on 12-of-21 shooting for Dallas (9-25). The No. 1 pick in the draft became the fastest player in franchise history to score 500 points. Maddy Siegrist added 15 points, Quinerly had 11 points and nine assists, and Aziaha James scored 10 points.

Los Angeles led 53-50 at halftime behind double-digit scoring by Hamby, Jackson and Plum.

