Plum leads Los Angeles against Washington after 28-point showing

Los Angeles Sparks (16-17, 6-12 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (15-18, 8-7 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks visits the Washington Mystics after Kelsey Plum scored 28 points in the Sparks’ 97-96 win over the Dallas Wings.

The Mystics are 9-7 in home games. Washington is seventh in the WNBA with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Iriafen averaging 5.8.

The Sparks are 10-7 in road games. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the Western Conference giving up 88.6 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

Washington averages 79.0 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 88.6 Los Angeles allows. Los Angeles averages 5.8 more points per game (86.6) than Washington allows (80.8).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sparks won 93-86 in the last matchup on July 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonia Citron is averaging 15 points for the Mystics. Iriafen is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dearica Hamby is averaging 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Plum is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 4-6, averaging 79.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Sparks: 7-3, averaging 93.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.6 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

Sparks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press