Howard leads Atlanta against Golden State after 21-point game

Atlanta Dream (21-12, 11-6 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (18-15, 7-10 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream takes on the Golden State Valkyries after Rhyne Howard scored 21 points in the Dream’s 80-78 loss to the Seattle Storm.

The Valkyries have gone 10-5 in home games. Golden State averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Dream are 11-7 on the road. Atlanta is the leader in the Eastern Conference allowing only 78.1 points per game while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Golden State scores 78.2 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 78.1 Atlanta gives up. Atlanta has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Valkyries won the last meeting 77-75 on July 29. Cecilia Zandalasini scored 18 points to help lead the Valkyries to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiffany Hayes is averaging 12.3 points for the Valkyries. Kayla Thornton is averaging 14 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

Howard is averaging 16.5 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Dream: 8-2, averaging 86.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee), Monique Billings: out (ankle).

Dream: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press