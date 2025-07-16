Hamby, Jackson and Plum each score 20-plus and the Sparks beat the Mystics 99-80

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dearica Hamby scored 26 points, Rickea Jackson had 22 and the Los Angeles Sparks used a big first-half run to beat the Washington Mystics 99-80 on Tuesday night.

Shakira Austin had 16 points and eight rebounds for Washington. Sug Sutton added 14 points and Aaliyah Edwards scored 13.

The Sparks closed the first half on a 17-2 run over the final four minutes to reach their most points scored in any half this season at 59. Hamby scored 18 in the first half, including a 3-pointer just before the buzzer for a 25-point lead.

The Mystics, who were held to 12 points in the second quarter, scored 12 points in the opening four minutes of the third. But the Sparks held onto their double-digit lead for the entire second half.

Los Angeles (8-14) won consecutive games for the first time this season to match its win total from last season.

Washington (11-11) had won three in a row.

Kelsey Plum scored 14 of her 20 points in the first half and Azura Stevens finished with 15 for Los Angeles. Julie Allemand had 10 assists to go with three points and five rebounds.

Brittney Sykes, Washington’s leading scorer at 17.6 points per game, was held to eight points on 2-of-7 shooting.

