Loyd leads Las Vegas against Golden State after 27-point game

Las Vegas Aces (15-14, 9-8 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (14-14, 6-9 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aces -6.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces takes on the Golden State Valkyries after Jewell Loyd scored 27 points in the Aces’ 101-77 win against the Golden State Valkyries.

The Valkyries are 6-9 in conference play. Golden State is 8-11 against opponents over .500.

The Aces are 9-8 against Western Conference teams. Las Vegas is 8-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Golden State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas averages 81.5 points per game, 3.0 more than the 78.5 Golden State gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Aces won the last meeting 101-77 on Aug. 3. Loyd scored 27 points to help lead the Aces to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Burton is averaging 10.8 points and 5.2 assists for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

A’ja Wilson is averaging 21.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.3 blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 15.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Aces: 6-4, averaging 85.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee), Monique Billings: out (ankle).

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press