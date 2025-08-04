Indiana takes on Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight road win

Indiana Fever (17-12, 9-7 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (12-15, 4-11 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever visits Los Angeles Sparks looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Sparks are 3-9 in home games. Los Angeles is 6-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fever are 8-6 on the road. Indiana is fourth in the WNBA averaging 8.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 33.9% from downtown. Kelsey Mitchell leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

Los Angeles makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Indiana averages 85.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 88.0 Los Angeles gives up.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Sparks defeated the Fever 89-87 in their last matchup on July 5. Azura Stevens led the Sparks with 21 points, and Aliyah Boston led the Fever with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Plum is averaging 20.3 points and six assists for the Sparks. Dearica Hamby is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Boston is averaging 15.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Fever. Sophie Cunningham is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 7-3, averaging 91.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.1 points per game.

Fever: 8-2, averaging 89.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Fever: Caitlin Clark: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press