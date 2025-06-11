Gray scores 23 points to power Dream over Fever 77-58 as injured Clark misses 5th straight game View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 23 points, Brionna Jones added a season-high 21 and the Atlanta Dream beat Indiana 77-58 on Tuesday night as the Fever again played without Caitlin Clark.

Gray contributed a steal and a blocked shot in an 11-0 run in the third quarter that gave the Dream a 47-37 lead. Gray’s 3-pointer stretched the lead to 54-42 late in the quarter. Atlanta outscored Indiana 23-9 in the decisive period.

Natasha Howard had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Fever.

Indiana coach Stephanie White announced on Monday that Clark would miss her fifth consecutive game with a left quadriceps strain.

White said before Tuesday night’s game that Clark participated in “a little practice” on Monday and added it was in a “controlled environment.” White said Clark, who was with the team and watched from the Indiana bench, would participate in more practice this week.

“The most important thing for us is to not position ourselves to have any setbacks,” White said.

Indiana guard Sophie Cunningham, who has been limited to four games by a right ankle injury, also was held out.

It was the third meeting between the Eastern Conference teams this season, including two in Atlanta. The Fever took an 81-76 win before a sellout crowd at State Farm Arena, home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, on May 22. Atlanta won 91-90 at Indiana on May 20.

The return visit to Atlanta was scheduled for 3,500-seat Gateway Arena, the usual home of the Dream, even before it was known Clark would not play.

