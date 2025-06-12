Indiana hosts Oklahoma City with 2-1 series lead

Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -6; over/under is 225.5

NBA FINALS: Pacers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Pacers won the last matchup 116-107 on Thursday, led by 27 points from Bennedict Mathurin. Jalen Williams led the Thunder with 26.

The Pacers have gone 29-12 at home. Indiana averages 117.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Thunder are 32-8 on the road. Oklahoma City is the leader in the Western Conference allowing only 107.6 points per game while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The 117.4 points per game the Pacers score are 9.8 more points than the Thunder give up (107.6). The Thunder score 5.4 more points per game (120.5) than the Pacers give up (115.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Turner is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Pacers. Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Hartenstein is shooting 58.1% and averaging 11.2 points for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 114.9 points, 39.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 40.9 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), Jarace Walker: day to day (ankle).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press