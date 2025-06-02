Collier scores 24 points, Lynx use big 2nd-half run to beat Valkyries 86-75 View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Courtney Williams added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists and the Minnesota Lynx beat the expansion Golden State Valkyries 86-75 on Sunday night.

Minnesota (7-0) tied with New York a top the WNBA standings after losing in the championship series to the Liberty last season.

The Valkyries (2-4) made WNBA history with three consecutive sellout crowds in the first three home games at the 18,064-capacity Chase Center, which is also the home of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

Williams hit a 3-pointer 3:01 into the third quarter that gave the Lynx the lead for good and sparked a 27-5 run, capped when Collier and Williams hit 3s 27 seconds apart to make it 83-61 with 5:43 to play. Natisha Hiedeman scored all of her eight points and added two assists and two steals in Minnesota’s game-breaking spurt.

Kayla McBride scored 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Bridget Carleton added 12 points for the Lynx.

Veronica Burton hit three 3-pointers and finished with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting for Golden State. Kate Martin added 14 points and Kayla Thornton had 11.

