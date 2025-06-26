Suns add pair of 7-footers in frontcourt rebuild, highlighting slow night for NBA’s Pacific Division View Photo

The Phoenix Suns added a pair of big men during the NBA draft’s first round on Wednesday night, providing some excitement in a fairly slow night for the league’s Pacific Division.

Two of the five teams — the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers — didn’t have a pick in Wednesday’s opening round because of previous trades. That left the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings as the three teams adding players.

The Suns provided most of the action, adding Duke center Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 selection. Technically, the Rockets made the No. 10 pick, but that selection will be headed to Phoenix as part of a deal that’s sending 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to Houston.

The Suns also had the No. 29 pick, but dealt that selection and a 2029 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Mark Williams. The 7-foot Williams averaged 15.3 points and 10.2 rebounds last season but has struggled with a myriad of injuries during his three years in the NBA.

The Hornets attempted to trade Williams last year to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the deal was later rescinded because the center failed his physical.

Sacramento traded into the first round, according to ESPN, adding Colorado State guard Nique Clifford with the No. 24 selection. The 23-year-old guard is a mature prospect who should be able to help the Kings immediately.

The Clippers took Yanic Konan Niederhauser with the No. 30 pick, which was the final selection of the final round. The 7-foot shot blocker played last season at Penn State after two years at Northern Illinois.

Phoenix Suns

Needs: The Suns have struggled at point guard since trading Chris Paul to the Wizards in 2023 in the deal that brought Bradley Beal to the desert. They also need a big man who can provide rim protection and rebounding. They’ll have the No. 52 pick on Thursday.

Who they drafted: Maluach was arguably the draft’s top interior defender and immediately provides the Suns with a presence in the paint. Williams is still just 23 and has loads of talent if he can stay healthy.

NBA comparisons: The dream is that Maluach turns into something similar to Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert, an eight-time All-Defensive team selection and a three-time All-Star.

Los Angeles Clippers

Needs: The Clippers needed a defensive-minded big man to spell veteran center Ivica Zubac and give them another rim protector. Zubac played a career-high 2,654 minutes last season, and the Clippers didn’t have another true center on their roster. The Clippers also needed a point guard with James Harden turning 36 in August and holding a player option for next season.

Who they drafted: The Clippers made Niederhauser the first Penn State player ever drafted in the first round. The 7-foot, 250-pound Switzerland native averaged 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and led the Big Ten Conference with 2.3 blocks per game last season. An elite shot blocker on the defensive end, he also shot a team-high 61.1% from the field for the Nittany Lions. Niederhauser transferred to Penn State for his junior year after spending his first two seasons at Northern Illinois. He led the Mid-American Conference with 2.1 blocks per game as a sophomore.

NBA comparisons: JaVale McGee. Like McGee, Niederhauser projects to be one of the NBA’s elite shot-blockers who can finish around the rim on the offensive end.

Sacramento Kings

Needs: Trading point guard De’Aaron Fox to the Spurs midway through last season left a huge void in the backcourt, one that became more evident with each game. Devin Carter was drafted 13th overall in 2024 but spent most of his rookie season in the G League. Sacramento also has the No. 42 pick on Thursday.

Who they drafted: Clifford is more of a scorer than playmaker, a solid 6-6, 202-pound guard who can also play small forward. In addition to his versatility on offense, Clifford brings a defensive mentality that the Kings desperately need.

NBA comparisons: Clifford is reminiscent of a guard like Knicks standout Josh Hart, who provides a versatile offensive game, defense and toughness.

Golden State Warriors

Needs: Golden State will seek a rim protector or point-of-attack defender when it makes its first scheduled pick with the 41st overall selection in the second round. They didn’t have a first-round choice. “Generally the rim protection is more valuable, at least that’s the way guys are paid and guys are sought after in trades,” general manager Mike Dunleavy said in the draft lead up. “But you ask any coach, point of attack is pretty important, being able to control the ball handling, these pick-and-rolls. Some of these guys in this league right now, they can guard on the ball. Big guards have been highly effective with teams that have gone deep in the playoffs.”

Los Angeles Lakers

Needs: The Lakers won’t pick until No. 55 on Thursday after shipping out their first-round selection six years ago in their trade for Anthony Davis. The Lakers’ biggest offseason need is a well-rounded center, but not even their top-notch scouting department can be expected to find that player at the back of the second round. Los Angeles still has a strong history of identifying overlooked talent in the past decade, including undrafted free agent Austin Reaves, G League player Alex Caruso and second-round picks Larry Nance Jr., Ivica Zubac and Max Christie.

AP Sports Writers Greg Beacham and Janie McCauley, along with AP freelancers Michael Wagaman and Kyle Glaser, contributed to this story.

