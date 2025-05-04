Houston, Golden State set for game 7 matchup

Golden State Warriors (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (52-30, second in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -2.5; over/under is 204

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors face off in game seven of the Western Conference first round. The Rockets defeated the Warriors 115-107 in the last meeting on Saturday. Fred VanVleet led the Rockets with 29 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 29.

The Rockets are 31-21 in conference play. Houston has an 8-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors are 29-23 in Western Conference play. Golden State is 6-6 in one-possession games.

The Rockets’ 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Warriors give up. The Warriors average 113.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the 109.8 the Rockets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Rockets. VanVleet is averaging 13.2 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Curry is averaging 24.5 points and six assists for the Warriors. Jimmy Butler is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 108.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 109.1 points, 41.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle), Jock Landale: out (knee).

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press