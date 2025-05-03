Carmelo Anthony joining NBC Sports as studio analyst for its NBA coverage View Photo

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Carmelo Anthony is joining NBC Sports as a studio analyst when NBC and Peacock begin their NBA coverage in October.

The announcement was made on Saturday afternoon during NBC’s coverage of the Kentucky Derby.

Anthony will be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in September. He was a 10-time NBA all-star and is currently 10th on the NBA all-time scoring list with 28,289 points. He also was part of the U.S. team in four Olympics, including three gold-medal winning squads.

NBC Sports said in a release that Anthony is expected to be in the studio one or more nights per week through the playoffs. After leading Syracuse to an NCAA title in 2003, Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA, mostly with Denver and the New York Knicks. He retired after the 2022-23 season.

