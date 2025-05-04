“Roundball Rock” coming back as the theme song when NBC returns to carrying the NBA in October

“Roundball Rock” is coming home.

NBC answered the biggest question many have had since it won back NBA rights last July during Saturday’s coverage of the Kentucky Derby when it aired a 60-second commercial featuring John Tesh’s iconic theme song.

The song was the soundtrack of NBC’s coverage of the NBA from 1990 until 2002 along with the Chicago Bulls dynasty of six NBA titles.

“Roundball Rock is one of the greatest pieces of theme music in sports history. Hearing it immediately conjures images of NBC Sports’ coverage of one of the golden ages of the NBA, from Magic to Michael to Kobe and many others,” NBC Sports president Rick Cordella said. “It was a pleasure working with John Tesh to bring Roundball Rock back to NBC, and we’re equally excited to hear its debut on Peacock. We couldn’t imagine beginning our coverage any other way.”

The spot features current NBA stars Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, along with stars from NBC shows humming the theme. It concludes with Tesh playing “Roundball Rock” on a keyboard in the center of Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome — the home of the Los Angeles Clippers — before cutting to the front row where Tracy Morgan says, “John Tesh still got it.”

Tesh has often said he composed “Roundball Rock” in July 1989 after he woke up in the middle of the night with the idea. Without instruments or a tape recorder, Tesh left an a cappella message on his answering machine so he wouldn’t forget it.

“I’m truly honored to be back with my friends at NBC Sports,” Tesh said in a statement. “From our first meeting, Rick Cordella had a powerful vision for bringing Roundball Rock back to its one true home. Along with millions of other fans, I’ll be front row center for the epic launch in the fall.”

During the media rights negotiations last year, Tesh created a bit of a social media frenzy when he announced he was going into the recording studio to do an updated version of “Roundball Rock.” However, it was for NBC’s coverage of the Paris Olympics.

“Roundball Rock” has lived on in popularity even after NBC lost the NBA. Fox Sports reached an agreement to use it for its college basketball coverage, while a 2013 skit featuring actor Jason Sudeikis portraying Tesh remains one of “Saturday Night Live’s” most popular scenes.

NBC’s 11-year agreement with the NBA and WNBA begins in October. Peacock will exclusively stream games on Monday night while NBC/Peacock will have regional doubleheaders on Tuesday. NBC and Peacock will also launch “Sunday Night Basketball” in January.

NBC also announced on Saturday that Carmelo Anthony will be part of its studio coverage.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer