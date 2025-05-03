Nuggets, Clippers set for winner-take-all game 7

Los Angeles Clippers (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (50-32, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -1.5; over/under is 206

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Denver Nuggets in game seven of the Western Conference first round. The Clippers defeated the Nuggets 111-105 in the last meeting on Friday. James Harden led the Clippers with 28 points, and Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 25.

The Nuggets are 32-20 in conference games. Denver is the top team in the Western Conference with 20.1 fast break points led by Christian Braun averaging 5.1.

The Clippers are 29-23 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles has a 5-7 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nuggets make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (46.1%). The Clippers are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 46.6% the Nuggets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Norman Powell is shooting 48.4% and averaging 21.8 points for the Clippers. Harden is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 112.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 113.8 points, 41.2 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles).

Clippers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

