Golden State visits Houston with 1-0 series lead

Golden State Warriors (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (52-30, second in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -2.5; over/under is 204.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Warriors lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors visit the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Rockets are 31-21 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks second in the Western Conference with 17.0 fast break points per game led by Jalen Green averaging 3.2.

The Warriors are 29-23 in conference games. Golden State is fifth in the NBA with 45.4 rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.1.

The Rockets are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 46.5% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the Rockets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Green is shooting 42.3% and averaging 21.0 points for the Rockets. Alperen Sengun is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Draymond Green is shooting 42.4% and averaging 9.0 points for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 4.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 116.3 points, 47.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 118.0 points, 42.9 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 12.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle), Jock Landale: day to day (knee).

Warriors: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press