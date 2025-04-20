Jokic and the Nuggets host Los Angeles with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Clippers (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (50-32, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -1; over/under is 218

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nuggets lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Nuggets are 32-20 in Western Conference games. Denver leads the Western Conference with 31.0 assists per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 10.2.

The Clippers are 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles scores 112.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Nuggets average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Clippers give up (13.0). The Clippers average 112.9 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 116.9 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 16 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

James Harden is averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Norman Powell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 120.4 points, 46.8 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 117.2 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles).

Clippers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press