Pacers take on new mission in NBA playoffs, aim to prove last season’s deep run was no fluke

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton senses this year’s NBA playoffs will be different.

It’s not because the Indiana Pacers won 50 games for the first time since 2013-14 or will host Game 1 of a playoff series for the first time since that season, or even that he’s making consecutive postseason appearances for the first time in his career.

Instead, he and his teammates feel like they’re on a mission to show last season’s trip to the Eastern Conference finals was no fluke. In fact, they believe they can make an even deeper run this year.

“I think last year we were just excited with being in the playoffs. Everything from (that point) was kind of playing with house money to be honest with you,” he said after Indiana’s first practice of the week. “This year, I think we have real expectations to do something special as a group and when I say something special, I mean win a championship.”

Those are bold words from the leader of a team seeded fourth in the Eastern Conference and up against two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the surging, fifth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

The numbers back him up.

Only three teams posted better marks than the Pacers since Jan. 1: Oklahoma City, the No. 1 seed in the West, and the top two seeds in the East, Cleveland and defending champ Boston. And Indiana ousted the Bucks 4-2 last year.

Plenty has changed for the rematch, though.

Instead of scrambling at midseason to learn the nuances of Pascal Siakam, the Pacers have had 1 1/2 seasons — and a summer — to get acclimated to the three-time All-Star.

Last year, Indiana entered the playoffs scoring a league-high 123.3 points while yielding the highest-scoring total (120.2) of the 16 playoff teams. This season, Indiana finished seventh in scoring (117.4) and 17th in points allowed (115.1) despite a sluggish start that had some questioning whether the Pacers really could replicate last season’s success.

“I think we’ve been working for this since we got bounced last year (by Boston),” Pacers center Myles Turner said. “That’s been our mindset, to get back to this time of the year. So we’re healthy, we’re good to go, we’re excited and everything in between.”

Things have changed in Milwaukee, too.

While Antetokounmpo is healthy after missing last year’s entire series with a strained calf, nine-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard’s status remains unclear. Lillard hasn’t played since March 18 as he was treated for deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. He has been cleared to return but won’t play in Game 1 as he tries to get into game shape.

The Bucks also are bigger and more athletic since acquiring Kyle Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr. at the trade deadline, and they’ve had a full season with coach Doc Rivers, who took the job in late January 2024.

Plus, they’ve been one of the NBA’s hottest teams since Lillard’s injury and won their final eight games in the regular season. Antetokounmpo has four triple-doubles in his last five games and has averaged 11.8 assists over his last six.

The Bucks believe it will help them avoid a third straight first-round exit.

“I’ve watched 20 games against the Pacers — I can guess the game plan,” Antetokounmpo said. “They’re going to try to pick up the pace of the game. They’re going to try to run and play fast, so we just got to be ready for that.”

Different Portis

Bucks forward Bobby Portis got ready for the playoffs by playing the final three regular-season games after completing a 25-game suspension for testing positive for the painkiller Tramadol.

Portis was ejected early in Game 4 of last season’s series, but now says the adversity he’s dealt with this season will help him keep his emotions in check.

Injury report

Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin will be at full strength. Indiana’s No. 3 scorer at 16.1 points per game got some extra rest late in the season to prepare for his playoff debut. Mathurin missed the end of last season following shoulder surgery.

Coach Rick Carlisle also said he anticipates backup guard Ben Sheppard will be active Saturday, though he’ll be a game-day decision. He hasn’t played since April 4 because of a sprained toe on his right foot.

Tale of the tape

After losing eight of 11 games to the Pacers in 2023-24, the new-look Bucks turned the tables on Indiana this season. Milwaukee won the season series 3-1, with the Pacers’ only victory coming courtesy of Haliburton’s stunning 4-point play with 3.4 seconds left.

But Lillard played in all four of this season’s games and averaged 18.3 points, 9.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 38.9% from 3-point range. Lillard averaged 31.3 points in last year’s playoff series.

AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee in Milwaukee contributed to this report.

