Los Angeles aims for 50th win of season in matchup against Golden State

Los Angeles Clippers (49-32, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (48-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to earn its 50th victory this season when the Clippers play the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors are 5-10 against division opponents. Golden State has a 6-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Clippers are 28-23 against conference opponents. Los Angeles is second in the Western Conference allowing just 108.1 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The 113.7 points per game the Warriors average are 5.6 more points than the Clippers allow (108.1). The Clippers average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than the Warriors allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games.

James Harden is averaging 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Norman Powell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 116.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points per game.

Clippers: 9-1, averaging 119.6 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: None listed.

Clippers: Patty Mills: day to day (illness), Nicolas Batum: day to day (ankle), Amir Coffey: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press