Avdija, Trail Blazers to host James and the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (50-31, third in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (35-46, 12th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Trail Blazers have gone 18-33 against Western Conference teams. Portland ranks second in the Western Conference with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Clingan averaging 3.2.

The Lakers are 36-15 against conference opponents. Los Angeles is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording just 42.4 rebounds per game led by LeBron James averaging 7.8.

The Trail Blazers’ 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Lakers allow. The Lakers average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than the Trail Blazers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deni Avdija is averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Austin Reaves is averaging 20.2 points and 5.8 assists for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 29.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 111.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 121.3 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Bryce McGowens: out for season (rib), Deandre Ayton: day to day (calf), Shaedon Sharpe: day to day (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Scoot Henderson: day to day (concussion), Deni Avdija: day to day (thumb), Jerami Grant: day to day (knee), Anfernee Simons: day to day (forearm).

Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press