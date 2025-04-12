Phoenix faces Sacramento on 7-game road slide

Phoenix Suns (36-45, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (39-42, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to stop its seven-game road losing streak when the Suns visit Sacramento.

The Kings are 4-11 against division opponents. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 26.4 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 6.0.

The Suns are 9-6 against the rest of the division. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference with 27.8 assists per game led by Devin Booker averaging 7.1.

The Kings are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Suns allow to opponents. The Suns are shooting 47.8% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 47.4% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is shooting 58.8% and averaging 19.1 points for the Kings. Zach LaVine is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bradley Beal is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Suns. Booker is averaging 24.6 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Suns: 2-8, averaging 107.6 points, 40.2 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.4 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Jake LaRavia: day to day (thumb), Malik Monk: out (calf).

Suns: Kevin Durant: out for season (ankle), Nick Richards: day to day (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press