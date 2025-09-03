Britain stuns Montenegro 89-83 to secure first win in 12 years at EuroBasket

Myles Hesson scored 25 points to lead Britain to its first victory in 12 years at the EuroBasket tournament on Wednesday, a 89-83 upset of Montenegro that ended their rivals’ hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase.

Britain had lost its previous four games in Group B but produced a strong collective display to break its losing streak and stun Montenegro, which needed a win to progress to the round of 16.

Hesson also grabbed seven rebounds and Akwasi Yeboah added 23 points for Britain.

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic led Montenegro with 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists but couldn’t make up for Montenegro turning the ball over 18 times.

Both Montenegro and Britain were eliminated as Sweden progressed to the knockout phase for the first time, regardless of the result of its game against Lithuania later Wednesday.

The knockout phase will be in Riga, Latvia, from Sept. 6-14.

