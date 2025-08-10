Burton and Zandalasini lead Valkyries past Sparks 72-59

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 16 points, Cecilia Zandalasini scored 14 before halftime and the Golden State Valkyries moved a game ahead of Los Angeles in the Western Conference beating the Sparks 72-59 on Saturday night.

Janelle Salaun scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Golden State (15-15). Zandalasini scored 14 points in the first half on 5-for-6 shooting including 4 for 5 from 3-point range and missed her only shot attempt after halftime.

Dearica Hamby scored 15 points for Los Angeles (14-16), and Julie Allemand and reserve Rae Burrell each scored 10.

Golden State built a 19-14 lead after one quarter, and the Valkyries took advantage of a nine-point quarter by Los Angeles for a 33-23 lead at halftime.

Los Angeles started the third with a 7-0 run with a pair of foul shots and a short shot by Kelsey Plum and a 3-pointer by Hamby. Golden State extended its lead to 41-32 before the Sparks rallied again to get within 43-40 but never got closer.

Golden State sealed the win outscoring the Sparks 12-5 over the first six minutes of the fourth.

The Valkyries won the regular-season series 3-1 over Los Angeles and currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot.

