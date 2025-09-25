Searching for bullpen help, Dodgers activate RHP Roki Sasaki from 60-day injured list

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Japanese rookie Roki Sasaki from the 60-day injured list on Wednesday, and the right-hander is expected to throw out of the bullpen over the final five games of the regular season to see if he can earn a postseason role.

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed the move, saying right-hander Kirby Yates will head to the injured list because of a lingering hamstring issue. The move is retroactive to Sept. 21.

Roberts said he doesn’t have a specific role for Sasaki, but wanted him to take advantage of his opportunities.

“Giving everything he has for an inning or two at a time,” Roberts said. “That’s kind of what I see. Let the performance play out. Just go after guys and be on the attack.”

The 23-year-old Sasaki is 1-1 with a 4.72 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings over eight big league appearances this season, all starts. He’s also spent time at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he was 0-2 with a 6.10 ERA over seven appearances, including five starts.

The defending World Series champion Dodgers are searching for bullpen help as the postseason approaches. Tanner Scott blew a save in Tuesday’s 5-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Sasaki agreed in January to a minor league contract with a $6.5 million signing bonus as an international amateur free agent under Major League Baseball’s rules, leaving the Pacific League’s Chiba Lotte Marines under the posting system.

His debut season in the big leagues has been mostly disappointing, but the Dodgers hope he can still have a role in October.

Sasaki is one of three Japanese players on the Dodgers’ roster along with two-way star Shohei Ohtani and right hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

