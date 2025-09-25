Aaron Judge ties MLB record by hitting 50 homers for 4th time, matching Ruth, McGwire and Sosa

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge tied the major league record by reaching 50 home runs for the fourth time, hitting a go-ahead, three-run drive for the New York Yankees in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Judge drove a 96.6 mph sinker from Jonathan Cannon 392 feet into the Yankees bullpen in right-center field for a 3-1 lead.

Judge hit 52 homers as a rookie in 2017, an AL-record 62 in 2022 and 58 last year. The only other players with four 50-homer seasons were Babe Ruth (1920, ‘21, ’27, ’28), Mark McGwire (1996-99) and Sammy Sosa (1998-2001).

A two-time AL MVP, the 33-year-old Judge leads the major leagues in batting average (.326) and OPS (1.130). He has 108 RBIs.

