Chourio, Mears help the Brewers beat the Padres 3-1 to avoid a 3-game sweep

Chourio, Mears help the Brewers beat the Padres 3-1 to avoid a 3-game sweep View Photo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jackson Chourio robbed Xander Bogaerts of a three-run home run in the first inning and Nick Mears got Luis Arraez to fly out to center to end a bases-loaded threat in the seventh as the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers beat the playoff-bound San Diego Padres 3-1 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.

The Brewers (96-63) reduced to one their magic number over Philadelphia for clinching the best record in the majors and homefield advantage through the postseason.

Brice Turang singled in Chourio with the go-ahead run with two outs in the seventh inning and Danny Jansen had a solo homer in the ninth.

These teams could meet again in the playoffs. The Padres entered the day trailing the Chicago Cubs by 1 1/2 games in the race for the National League’s top wild-card spot and the right to host a best-of-three series starting Tuesday. If the current standings hold, the Cubs would host the Padres, with the winner facing the Brewers in a division series.

The Padres also trailed the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers by 1 1/2 games.

Turang singled off All-Star Adrian Morejon (13-6) in the seventh, a half inning after Jackson Merrill had tied the game at 1 by homering off Erick Fedde. It was Merrill’s 16th. Jansen hit his 13th off Jeremiah Estrada.

Turang scored in the fifth on Andrew Vaughn’s double after hitting a two-out single and advancing on a two-base wild pitch by Dylan Cease.

Key moment

Chourio made a perfectly timed jump to get his glove above the center field wall to rob Bogaerts of a three-run home run to end the first.

Key stat

Aaron Ashby (5-2) got the final out of the sixth for the win and Abner Uribe pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Up next

Brewers RHP Quinn Priester (13-2, 3.25 ERA), originally scheduled to start Wednesday, will go Friday night against Cincinnati.

The Padres haven’t named a starter for Friday night against Arizona.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By BERNIE WILSON

Associated Press