Edwards' 11th-inning sacrifice fly lifts Marlins over Phillies 6-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Xavier Edwards drove in the winning run with an 11th-inning sacrifice fly, Heriberto Hernández and Griffin Conine homered during a late rally and the Miami Marlins kept their playoff hopes alive with a 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Hernández, who had three hits, homered with one out in the ninth inning off Philadelphia closer Jhoan Duran to force extras. Conine homered in the eighth inning off David Robertson to start the comeback in which Miami scored all of its runs from the eighth onward.

Miami won its seventh straight game and has won 11 of 12 to stay four games out of the last wild-card spot with five to play.

Josh Simpson (4-2) picked up the win by pitching 1 1/3 innings in relief. Lou Trivino (3-2) gave up the winning run.

Kyle Schwarber and Otto Kemp homered for Philadelphia, which has dropped three straight.

Schwarber hit his NL-leading 54th home run in the first and became the 22nd player in MLB history to reach 54 homers in a season and one of six active players to reach that mark. He is four home runs shy of Philadelphia’s single-season franchise record held by Ryan Howard.

Kemp, was filling in at first base for Bryce Harper, who missed the game because he was feeling ill.

Cristopher Sánchez pitched seven shutout innings for the Phillies.

Key moment

In the second inning, Miami right fielder Dane Myers crashed hard into the right field wall attempting to catch an eventual double by Max Kepler. Myers grabbed his right knee and fell to the ground. He was carted off the field with what the Marlins announced as a knee laceration.

Key stat

Sánchez’s strikeout of Javier Sanoja in the fifth inning was the 500th of his career.

Up next

Marlins LHP Ryan Weathers (2-1, 3.21 ERA) squares off against Philadelphia LHP Jesús Luzardo (14-7, 4.08) on Wednesday.

___

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO

Associated Press