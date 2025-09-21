Dodgers try to keep home win streak alive, host the Giants

San Francisco Giants (76-79, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (88-67, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Trevor McDonald (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, one strikeout); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (6-3, 3.17 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -244, Giants +200; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants trying to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles has an 88-67 record overall and a 52-28 record at home. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .254, which ranks third in the NL.

San Francisco is 38-42 in road games and 76-79 overall. The Giants have gone 48-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 9-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 39 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 13 for 39 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 31 doubles, 32 home runs and 105 RBIs for the Giants. Patrick Bailey is 7 for 31 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .289 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Giants: 2-8, .168 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (hand), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press