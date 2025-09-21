White Sox and Padres play to decide series winner

San Diego Padres (84-71, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (58-97, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (4-3, 3.84 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); White Sox: Sean Burke (4-10, 4.29 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -179, White Sox +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago is 58-97 overall and 33-47 at home. The White Sox have gone 28-12 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has gone 37-43 on the road and 84-71 overall. The Padres have a 59-26 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Vargas has 15 home runs, 51 walks and 56 RBIs while hitting .230 for the White Sox. Lenyn Sosa is 10 for 39 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 29 doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 11 for 40 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .189 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Padres: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: David Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press