Rockies and Angels meet, winner takes 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (70-85, fifth in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (42-113, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Caden Dana (0-2, 7.45 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-16, 5.14 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -126, Rockies +106; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Colorado is 42-113 overall and 24-56 in home games. Rockies hitters have a collective .389 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 33-47 record in road games and a 70-85 record overall. The Angels rank third in the AL with 217 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 30 home runs while slugging .527. Mickey Moniak is 14 for 35 with a double, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 31 doubles, two triples and 34 home runs for the Angels. Bryce Teodosio is 7 for 30 with a triple and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .228 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Angels: 2-8, .187 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (knee), Luis Peralta: 15-Day IL (hip), Warming Bernabel: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (ribs), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (hand), Reid Detmers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (head), Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Zeferjahn: 15-Day IL (knee), Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press